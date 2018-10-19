Naira down to N364.33/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE, Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N364.33 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded dropped by 78 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N364.33 per dollar yesterday from N363.96 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to 37 kobo depreciation of the Naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window yesterday declined by 78 percent to $70.74 million from $317.11 million on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Naira yesterday was stable at N360 per dollar in the parallel market.