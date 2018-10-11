NACC to advance economic cooperation between Nigeria, US

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and Footprint to Africa stated that they are set to advance economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States through promotion of business and services that improve trade relations and prosperity of both nations.

The President of NACC, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe disclosed this to pressmen in Lagos preparatory to its annual The Independence Investment Forum (TIIF).

He said that the forum is aimed at attracting long term investments into Agriculture, Power/Energy, Mining and Commodities with focus on American investors and interested parties with presence across the globe.

“TIIF 2019 will bring together policy makers, domestic and foreign direct investors, business leaders, expert speakers and other key stakeholders to a single location in Lagos, Nigeria and will offer a platform for discussing investment needs and goals without the need for investors to travel to various locations in Nigeria to see projects or for Nigerian companies seeking investments to travel to multiple countries to pitch to investors”

“We are very excited about the level of enthusiasm we have received from proposed speakers, stakeholders, partners and investors in Africa and across the globe. Today, we announce that registration for the independence Investment Forum (TIIF) 2019 is opened from October 1st, 2018. Registration will be concluded on a website portal which has been designed and will be shared with you” he said.

“You can’t claim to do business in Africa if you are not in Nigeria. TIIF offers the opportunity for investors to invest in Agriculture, Power/Energy, Real Estate, Mining and Commodities. Investors can register their investment interest for matchmaking with viable businesses” he said.