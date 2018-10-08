N3.6m stolen bank money in Enugu police custody disappears

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—ENUGU State Police Command has promised to investigate the circumstances under which about N3.6 million out of over N8 million recovered from a bank thief allegedly disappeared in police custody.

Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Danmalam, who reacted to the story told Vanguard that he would personally investigate the matter.

“I will investigate the matter and give you feedback please,” he said through a text message.

It was said that a member of the Police Mobile Force, MOPOL, was guarding a bank at Nsukka, Enugu State towards the end of June this year, when he noticed that some burglars had entered the bank situated behind the Total fuel station in the town and positioned himself to get them.

However, shortly after, the lone thief who turned out to be a newly recruited security man in the bank jumped down with two bags containing over N8 million and was promptly shot on one of his legs.

Apparently, fearing that the thieves were many, the MOPOL man had called for reinforcement from the nearby police station at Nsukka.

Reliable sources said that when the reinforcement arrived, the officers bundled both the thief and the two bags of money into their Toyota Hilux and took them to their station.

The thief reportedly confessed at the station that he acted alone and that he was recruited as a security man by the bank barely a month before the incident.

However, when the bank officials were invited to come for the recovered stolen money, one of the bags containing about N3.6 million had “developed wings and disappeared.”