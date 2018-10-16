N21bn fraud: EFCC reduces charges against ex-Service Chief, Amosu, two others

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, reduced charges against the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd); AVM Jacob Adigun and Air Cmdr Gbadebo Owodunni, over alleged conversion of over N21 billion property of the Nigerian Air Force to personal use.

This came as the anti-graft agency dropped charges against the eight companies earlier arraigned with the three suspects over prolonged trial.

The EFCC, in an amended charge filed before Justice C. J Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, stated that dropping the firms and amending reducing the charges from 26 to 13 was to assist the court proceedings.

Counsel to the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, argued that the case, since its commencement in 2016, has not enjoyed speedy processes.

Oyedepo said it was basically to reduce number of parties, charges and counts which had affected prompt and smooth process of the case.

The companies dropped from the amended case were: Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil And Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd and Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd.

Others were: Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd.

Responding to the reductions, the counsel to the defendants, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, Norrison Quaker, SAN and Aslem Etuk, argued that the notice of amendment were served late, preventing them from perusing and understand details of the amended charges levelled against their clients.

Ayorinde argued that despite the amendment, names of some defendant that had been dropped by the anti-graft agency still appeared in the amended charge.

Justice Aneke adjourned the case to November 6th, for further hearing.