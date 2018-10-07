Breaking News
My skills acquisition programme, investment for Lagosians – Salis, AD candidate

By Chioma John
Lagos —  GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Lagos State, Chief Salis Owolabi has said that his skills acquisition and empowerment programme is not a political platform but an investment for the people of Lagos.

Salis

Owolabi, who said this in Lagos at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries of the scheme, said he has established 38 centres for vocational training in the state.

Salis said: “The vision for this project started 10 years ago. However, last year it officially started in Shomolu and recorded a turnout of 1,600 students. But the problem of transportation arose because most of the people wanted to learn but didn’t have the money to transport themselves to Shomolu for the training. I decided to establish branches around Lagos to ease the stress  of accessing the centres.”


