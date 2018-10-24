My husband killed my love with battery, deprivation – Divorce seeker

A housewife, Mercy Imoke, on Wednesday prayed an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage, claiming irresponsibility and intimidation on the part of her husband.

Mercy told the court that her husband, Kingsley, had killed his family’s love for him with constant beating and deprivation.

She claimed that Kingsley, a caterer, regularly assaulted her and their two children.

“Kingsley is a very irresponsible person. He does not provide us with clothing and proper feeding. He does not pay children’s school fees nor pay house rent.

“He is in the habit of threatening my life and beating the children mercilessly without reasons.

“I have made efforts to see that Kingsley changes for good, but to no avail,” Mercy said.

She submitted that she was no longer interested in the marriage, and prayed the court to grant her the children’s custody.

Kingsley, however, denied all the allegations, and pleaded for time to enable him to resolve issues with his wife.

The Judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till Oct. 29 for report of settlement.

NAN