MWA launches healthcare trade exhibitions

By Ediri Ejoh

In a bid to restore confidence in the country’s health care system and Nigerians, the Medic West Africa, MWA, is set to unveil its maiden healthcare trade and exhibitions.

In a statement by the Exhibition Director, MWA, Ryan Sanderson said: “Rapid urbanisation, the growing burden of infectious diseases and increased healthcare coverage are all factors playing into the impetus to transform the healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Public-Private Partnerships are now becoming increasingly more important as the number of new and refurbished healthcare facilities grows and the specialist healthcare needs of the population evolve. Medic West Africa is an ideal B2B platform for all stakeholders from West Africa to come together under one roof to facilitate this change.”

The event which started yesterday and would end tomorrow, will partner the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health and over 25 countries across 280 regions respectively.