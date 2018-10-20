Musa: We’re going forrevenge against Bafana Bafana

Al-Nassr striker Ahmed Musa still harbors hard feelings ahead of the national team’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the FNB Stadium (Johannesburg) on November 17.

The Nigeria number 7 would love to get revenge when the Super Eagles return to Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action as he was in the side that lost 2-0 to South Africa in Uyo in June 2017, coming on as replacement for Alex Iwobi in the 59th minute.

Asked if he’s worried ahead of the trip to South Africa, Musa said, ”I don’t think so, South Africa are under pressure not Nigeria, so I think next month we are going there even for a point.

”We remember what they did to us in Uyo, we are going there for revenge.”’

Musa was delighted that the Super Eagles won their third game on the spin and attributed their success to their determination and has praised the young players.

”We got the three points, we talked to ourselves in the beginning of the game that we need the game.

”We don’t have to lose, if we are not getting a win, let’s go for a draw but in the 81st minute we got the win and we are very happy for the win.