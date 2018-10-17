Murder: man, 57, 13 others bags life imprisonment in India

A court in the northern Indian state of Haryana on Wednesday sentenced a 57-years-old godman and his 13 devotees to life in jail over the murder of a woman in 2014.

This is the second life term given to Rampal and his 13 followers in the past 24 hours.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday also for killing four women and a baby in 2014.

“Additional district and session judge of Hisar, Desraj Chalia, handed down the punishment to the godman and his followers in the second murder case,” a lawyer said.

Five reasons why Germany are struggling so badly

Rampal and his 13 followers were convicted in both the cases last week.

Local TV channels showed footage of massive security arrangements in the district to avoid any untoward incident in the aftermath of the judgment.

The two cases dated back to November 2014, when the five women and the baby suffocated after being locked in a room while Rampal’s supporters clashed with police at his ashram.

NGO offers free medical care to 500 destitute

Cops had then barged into the godman’s ashram on the orders of the high court of Punjab and Haryana states after he repeatedly failed to appear in a court in another murder case.

Rampal was arrested by police and charged with murder, conspiracy, possessing illegal weapons, abetting suicide and waging war against the state.

He is currently in jail.

Born in 1951 to a poor farmer family in Haryana, Rampal began his career as a government employee.

However, some 18 years ago, he resigned from his job and became a godman.

NAN