MultiChoice Talent Factory officially launches W/Africa Academy

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy (MTFA) has officially been opened West Africa academy in Lagos.

The launch of the Academy is expected to provide Africa’s next generation of film and television storytellers with a 12-month training programme, attracted commendation for MultiChoice by the Lagos State Government.

Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, commended MultiChoice Nigeria for giving young Africans across the continent an opportunity to understand the business of film production.

“What MultiChoice did deserves huge commendation and these 20 students should consider themselves lucky. They need to acknowledge the fact that stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and across the continent expect a lot from them and the students on their part should make good use of this opportunity given to them” he said.

In his remark, Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, congratulated the 20 students selected for the inaugural edition of MTFA and charged them to be committed to learning as it offers a life changing opportunity.

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “The film and television industry is the pioneer of creative industries in Africa and is particularly relevant as a tool for shaping the African narrative. We have been telling authentic and well-produced stories that only Africans themselves can tell.