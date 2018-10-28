MultiChoice MD, Punch Chairman counsel women on professional growth

LAGOS—THE Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, and Chairman of The Punch Newspapers, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, have advised women on how to make progress in the workplace.

They gave the advice during a fireside chat at the maiden Women in Advertising Cocktail organized by the Committee on Women in Advertising of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, in Lagos.

The cocktail, which held at The Regent Luxury Suites, GRA, Ikeja, had as its theme: ‘Growing Female Chief Executives.’

Ugbe and Emuwa were joined on the panel to discuss the theme by Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe, CEO, DKK Nigeria.

In his opening remark, AAAN President, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, stated that the Association values the distinct nature of women and their unique ability to influence, strengthen and elevate Advertising practice.

He added that AAAN will continue to facilitate and promote equality and opportunity for women in the industry.

In her welcome speech, Chairman, Committee on Women in Advertising, Mrs. Jemerigbe, said that the objective of the event is to attract, groom and retain female talent to the industry.