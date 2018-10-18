MUAALAG celebrates ten years anniversary

The Lagos state chapter of the Madonna University Alumni Association, MUAALAG, is set to celebrate its 10th year anniversary.

The anniversary theme which has been tagged, ‘MUAALAG; A decade of excellence’ is in commemoration of all that the association has achieved over the past 10 years.

First President of MUAALAG, Mr. Gerald Obakhume, recounting the early years of the association said, “When I think about where we are today from where we started, there is a sense of fulfillment. We were faced with challenges ranging from member confidence to funding. At some point, we relied solely on goodwill to get venues for meetings. Look at where we are today”

Current Chairman of the Association, Ogho Emore, attributed the growth of MUAALAG to its members.

He said, “Our members are the focal point of this association. We have created clusters named, Team Festac, Team Yaba/Surulere, Team Island and Team Ikeja to ensure that there is inclusion and ultimately, our members are truly able to take ownership of the association. All that we have achieved in the past 10 years has been a result of their hard work and dedication. MUAALAG has touched lives, created new stories and are continually looking to change the narrative for our members and in our environment.”

The schedule of events commemorating the 10years anniversary will climax with a gala nite at the Skyview hall of the Lekki Coliseum, Lekki, Lagos. Chairman of the MUAALAG @ 10 planning committee, Mr. Ikhuoria Okaiwele stated that the team had worked tirelessly to ensure the event is a memorable one. The event will feature notable speakers such as Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs at Access Bank Plc and Ubi Franklin, an Alumni Member, and CEO of Made Men Music group. Both speakers will be doing justice to the topic “The Power of Networks” in what promises to be an exciting night filled with fun and positive reflections of the past 10 years for MUAALAG in order to position the association to achieve greater things in the future.