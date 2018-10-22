Mrs Bagudu urges awareness against cancer

The wife of Kebbi state governor, Mrs Zainab Bagudu, has called on stakeholders to commit resources, energy and create awareness towards ending the spread of cancer diseases in the country.

The governor’s wife said this on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

She expressed the need for stakeholders to provide effective mechanism to ensure affordable treatment of cancer especially in rural communities.

“Creating awareness on the disease became necessary considering the rising proportion of cervical and breast cancer among women in the rural communities.

“To most people, treatment of cancer can be expensive but the need to create awareness for early dictation will go a long way to ensure prevention and spread of the disease,’’ she said.

She commended the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, for committing her time and resources to fighting cancer in Nigeria.

According to Bagudu, the wife of the President through her `Future Assured’ programme provided medical outreach for the treatment of women and children suffering from cervical and breast related cancer diseases in Nigeria.

She noted that the only way to tackle the epidemic was for stakeholders to unite by committing resources for treatment, prevention as well as advocacy against cancer.

Newsmen report that Bagudu, a cancer advocate and consultant Paediatrician, will on Oct. 27, organise a one-day road walk campaign tagged “Walk Away Cancer’’ to create awareness against the epidemic in Abuja.

NAN