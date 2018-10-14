Mr. Onuoha surrenders his bag of money to me

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

On my last visit to Mr. Onuoha and his school, I sat with him in his office after he had kept me waiting for a very long time. He had told me to wait. After attending to many visitors he started counting out money from a large polythene bag beside him and then started giving the money out to people he owed.

I had expected him to turn round to me and said, “Ok, let’s settle yours” after he had settled everyone.

Rather, when everyone had left he counted the money remaining inside the polythene bag, folded it, and put it into another nylon bag. Then he told me he will see me next time and stood up and carried the nylon bag containing the money. I stood up too and we went outside. He entered into his car and made to drive away.

I entered into the front seat and sat quietly. Both of us realized that the game had changed. He said a lot of things trying to persuade me to leave his car. But I still sat there.

He took the nylon bag containing the money and came down from the car and started locking up the doors. I came out too but held the door open. He left the car where it was parked and walked down to the side of the road. I followed him.

A man who knew him stopped to offer him a ride. As Mr. Onuoha slid into the back seat I held the door and slid in too. The diver asked whether we were together. Before Mr. Onuoha could give an answer I said “Yes, we’re together sir.”

The car zoomed off. I think there was a woman on the front seat. They both knew Mr. Onuoha. Conversations inside the car in that few minutes were so stifled. Mr. Onuoha told the driver where he will stop, and then changed his mind and told the driver to take him to a certain street. When we got to the street Mr. Onuoha got down and stood by the roadside clutching the polythene bag of money with eyes looking up and no doubt weighing the options.

I stood beside him. “The Vulture is a Patient Bird” is one of the best novels by James Hadley Chase. Mr. Onuoha might have been weighing the options, scheming, and considering the best way to deal with me, but for me, any option he adopted was satisfactory to me. We stood there for quite some time before he turned and started walking back to the express road. I followed him. He stopped and entered a bus going to Iyana Iba.

I also entered the bus. When we got to Iyana Iba he boarded an LT commercial bus to Mile 2. I entered the same bus. Mr. Onuoha sat just a person away from me. He paid for his fare and I paid mine.

Before we got to Mile 2 it got dark. Mr. Onuoha and his family lived in Aguda Surulere, Lagos but he built his school at Iba Estate. He came down from the LT bus and walked beside the road. I also came down and fell into steps with him. Then I whispered to him:

“I think it will better if you give me the polythene bag so that I can go back home. If what you have in the bag turns out to be more than what you owe me I will return the balance to you tomorrow. There is no need for you to lose all that money to these hoodlums you see lurking around,” I said, gesturing towards the canal.

He looked towards that direction and saw some touts smoking marijuana. He hurried his steps but I held his belt and trousers and told him that I would want us to settle the matter there and then. We stood there for a while. He kept asking me why I was doing all those things, and I simply said: “Pay me. You owe me, and the money is there.”

“We can’t start counting money here,” he whispered, his voice shaking.

“That’s why I suggested you give me the poly bag. I’ve been coming to you in your office for months. You had time to do it in the comfort of your office but you refused to do the right thing,” I said, deliberately raising my voice. He whispered to me to speak softly.

“I have nothing to lose if the area boys take the money from you. You will still be owing me and I must collect my money from you,” I said.

He suggested we go to a nearby petrol station where he could count the money. “It seems you have no value for your life. Please give me the bag now or I call these boys,” I said roughly.

He handed the bag containing the money to me. I called a taxi and paid the driver N1, 000. “Take this man to his house in Aguda, Surulere. He will give you the address,” I told the taxi man. Mr. Onuoha got into the taxi and the taxi driver drove away.

Carrying my nylon bag and swinging it back and front a bit carelessly to dispel attentions to it, I crossed the road and entered a bus going to Okokomaiko.

I cannot remember how much that was inside the bag. But I remember that when I counted it by bundles it was above the salary he owed me, but it was not enough to cover the money he owed me from the sales of my music book.

Before the end of that week Mr. Onuoha and his wife had spread the story. They told people that I robbed Mr. Onuoha, at gunpoint, of a large amount of money at the Mile 2 bus stop. Many teachers in Kristobel Junior Academy started searching for me in order to hear from the horse’s mouth. And each time I met any of the teachers or other people they had told their own version of the story I would take time to narrate to them exactly what happened.

“So the almighty Onuoha can bow like that. Thank God someone is able to deal with him,” one of the teachers told me. Others said more or less the same thing.

The following week, I went back to Mr. & Mrs. Onuoha because we still had accounts to balance. I did not go alone, I went there with my new TCM-40DV voice operated sonny recorder.

You can’t even imagine what Mr. & Mrs. Onuoha did!