Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day

Mr Christopher Jatau, of Kube Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, has advised farmers in the state to cultivate the habit of saving part of their farm produce for the rainy day.

Jatau, a second class traditional ruler, gave the advice on Saturday in Kube, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at his palace in Panda Development Area of the state.

He said the advice became imperative following the hardship being encountered by most farmers after harvesting their crops.

The chief called on his subjects to invest more in agriculture to achieve self sufficiency and reliance and to boost the economy of their communities.

According to him, no society can do without agriculture as agriculture provides food, employment and improves the revenue base of farmers.

He explained that his message to farmers in the next cropping season would be for them to save part of their yield against the rainy day, adding that this would tackle post harvest hunger.

The monarchs also appealed to the people to live together in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

“I will also advise my subjects and other Nigerians to be law abiding and to respect constituted authority in the interest of peace and for speedy development,” he said.

NAN