Mixed reactions in Kano after PDP presidential primaries

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

One of the frontline contenders of the presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that took place in Porthacourt is Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, though more popularly known in the North, is a household name in most parts of the country especially of recent. He is very popular as the leader of a political Movement called Kwankwasiyya who adore him so much.

Most people in Kano were shocked by the outcome of the presidential primaries in which former vice president Atiku Abubakar emerged winner as a lot of them expected Sen Kwankwaso to emerge considering all the advantages surrounding him that include his strong political will.

Members of the public expressed different views following the development and depending on their political inclinations as well.

Kano is very popular with spots where men spend their evenings after work called ‘majalisa’ located in different places all over the metropolis. Naturally, discussions on political and other national issues dominate such gatherings among the attendants who are also of varying views and political inclinations.

I stumbled into one of such gatherings at the Farm Center area of the metropolis where they were having a feast celebrating what they described as the downfall of Sen Kwankwaso. They say it serves him right.

One of them, Mr Bello Sadi who is supportive of the Kano governor Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje explained that he was very happy that Atiku won, “If they had given Kwankwaso the chance we would have been given the job of ensuring no one votes for him. But now I don’t have to vote in the general elections, whosoever is elected is in order” he said.

Musa Gwammaja who owns a local boutique close to Zaria road believes that PDP has made a mistake electing Atiku Abubakar. “Atiku is not popular among the masses as they see him as a greedy and corrupt capitalist while they see Buhari as their savior. How can they be convinced to vote for him when he has since been blackmailed?”

Also, close to Galadima road in Kano metropolis, a man who sells groceries identified himself as Sani and believed that politics is unpredictable, “Atiku could surprise Nigerians in 2019 when he defeats Buhari. But the truth is that Sen Kwankwaso would have been a better choice. I still believe Kwankwaso is the best when it comes to facing Buhari in 2019” he insisted.

Even Shekarau was said to have made a statement on his twitter handle saying in his position as a formers teacher, former education minister and a former governor, he knows even in JAMB if one scores 158 he will hardly get admission into university talk less of getting only 158 out of 4,000 delegates.

These are some of the major views going round in the public. But people are left in the suspense of whether Sen Kwankwaso will damn all odds and come back to contest for his senatorial seat of the Kano Central under the PDP platform.

The APC has since set a trap for him lest he comes for it by giving the seat to former governor Ibrahim Shekarau under the APC who is now enjoying an emotional support from the public for what is made to look like he is a victim of Kwankwaso’s attitude of dominating everything especially after taking away the PDP from him.

But one thing is that Sen Kwankwaso is never a stranger to staying aside and red scheming his way through as evident in how he made a come back to become Kano state governor for the second time again after Shekarau had spent eight years