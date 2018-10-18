Missing General: Army hands 13 suspects to Police

The Nigeria Army, yesterday, presented 13 suspects arrested in connection with missing Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (retd) to newsmen in Jos.

Brig.-Gen. Umar Muhammed, Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Nigeria Army, Rukuba, near Jos, told newsmen that the suspects would be handed over to the police for full investigation.

Muhammed said that the people were arrested in the area where the general’s missing car was found.

Alkali, the immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, was declared missing on Sept. 3.

He was said to have gone missing on his way to Bauchi, where he left Abuja to in the morning of that day.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, set up a search operation for the missing general.

The army authorities said that after a thorough investigation, they narrowed the search to a mining pond in Dura-Du in Jos South Local Government of Plateau.

After two weeks of draining water from pond, Alkali’s car and two others were recovered from the pond.

Muhammed stated that a “cordon and search’’ operation was conducted in the community and some people were apprehended.

He said “They were moved to the barracks where they were screened, profiled and interrogated.

“These suspects will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

“The persons to be handed over to police include those who were in possession of fire arms without license.

“Those who heard and saw the criminals that stopped the retired senior officer and those that pushed his vehicle into the pond but failed to report these criminal acts to the security agencies will also be handed over.”

Muhammed added that the troops conducting the search exhibited high level professionalism and best practices according to the rules of engagement in arresting suspects.

He also stated that the actors involved in the criminal act and were still at large were known to the army.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to arrest them as their photographs and personal details are with relevant security agencies.

He urged members of the community who had deserted the area and had nothing to do with the disappearance of the general to return to their homes.

Muhammed assured that no harm would come to them, but vowed that those who had anything to do with the incident would be brought to book.