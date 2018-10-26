Missing Army General: Police declare district head, 7 others wanted

Jos — The Police Command in Plateau State has declared Mr Yakubu Rap, District Head of Dura, in Jos South Local Government, and seven others wanted in connection with the disappearance of Major General Idris Alkali (retd).

Police uncover apartment used as armory by robbers

Spokesman of the command, Mr Terna Tyopev, alleged in a statement in Jos, yesterday, that preliminary investigation into the matter had indicated that the wanted persons masterminded the abduction of the army officer.

Police deploy APC, anti-riot policemen in Delta community

Alkali was declared missing on September 3, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.

After a thorough search, the Army recovered his vehicle and personal effects in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government, three weeks ago.

Tyopev, in the statement, said preliminary investigation into Alkali’s disappearance had raised questions that the suspects were required to answer.

Other suspects included a businessman, Pam Dung, 53; Chuwang Stephen, 46; Timothy Chuan, 26; Moses Gyang, 25; Chuwang Samuel, 28; Matthew Wrang, 27, and Nyam Samuel, 25.

Tyopev urged members of the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station.