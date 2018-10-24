Ministry of Science releases 19 high yield crop varieties, 1 chicken breed

A total of 19 new high yield crop varieties have been released by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to enhance Nigerian agriculture.

The National Variety Release Committee (NVRC) approved the release at its 26th meeting held at its secretariat, National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), Ibadan.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NACGRAB, Dr Sunday Aladele, disclosed this recently in Ibadan that an indigenous chicken was also approved for registration and release.

Aladele said the chicken breed submitted by Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) was a dual purpose (egg and meat) livestock breed called FUNAAB Alpha chicken.

The Registrar said the chicken breed had performance characteristics such as body weight, egg weight, and survivability, surpassing those of existing Nigerian local chickens.

He said the chairman of the NVRC, Chief Oladosu Awoyemi announced the release of the 19 crops out of 21 varieties submitted for consideration; and the livestock breed, during the meeting at NACGRAB.

Aladele said the 19 crop varieties included one soybean (SC-SL01), five maize hybrids (P4226, P3966, P4063, WE3205and DKB350) and two maize varieties (AMANA-1 and AMANA – 2).

He said others were, one sweet potato variety (Solo Gold); three groundnut varieties (SAMNUT 27, SAMNUT 28 and SAMNUT 29); and three sorghum varieties (SAMSORG 47, SAMSORG 48 and SAMSORG 49).