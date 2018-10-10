Ministry of Interior Games: Minister inaugurates committee

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday inaugurated a 20-man main organising committee to ensure a successful hosting of second edition of its Games.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Mohammed Bello charged the committee to look back at the maiden edition of the Games with a view to improving on it.

Bello listed the committee’s terms of reference to include orderliness and proper co-ordination of all athletes who are competing for laurels in the games.

Others are to ensure that appropriate logistics that will enhance the discovery of athletes that will represent the ministry and its services at both national and international competition are put in place.

Bello said the essence of the game was to ensure that members of staff in the ministry and its agencies were fit to deliver on their mandate.

According to him, the sole mandate of the ministry is to foster and ensure the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance of the nation.

“This means that all staff of the ministry and those of its agencies must keep fit in order to deliver on their mandate.

“As a strategy of achieving this, the ministry in 2016 launched and hosted Ministry of Interior Games (MIGA) to ensure and maintained a physically mentally fit workforce in the fight against criminality,” he said.

He said that 12 sports would feature in the games slated to hold in Kaduna.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Mallam Alhassan Yakmut said that the games would be a new ground for the ministry to expand the frontiers of talent developed.

“We are going to have 12 sports, 222 technical officials, 1854 athletes, 100 volunteers and more than 200 security operatives,” he said.

Yakmut said the game would hold at the Ahmadu Bello stadium and Murtala Mohammed sport centres Kaduna, while athletes would be accommodated in the prisons school and police staff college.

Yakmut also said that the game would hold from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7 in Kaduna.

NAN