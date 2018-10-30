Minimum wage: FG, govs divided over figure

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THERE were indications, yesterday, that the governors are not in agreement with the Federal Government over its figure for the new minimum wage.

The Federal Government had put forward a new minimum wage of N24,000, while organised labour insisted on N30,000.

At the meeting of the governors with Economic Management Team, EMT, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the governors requested to meet today on the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, to critically analyse the memo from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to them to take a common stand on the issue.

The governors said they were in support of any amount demanded by the workers as new minimum wage but expressed regrets that their main challenge was the capacity to pay.

Addressing State House correspondents at the EMT meeting, Minister of Labour and Employment, Ngige, said deliberation at the meeting was fruitful.

Ngige said: “We held a meeting for us to bring out modalities for us to respond to the emerging problems thrown up by the National Minimum Wage Committee and we have very fruitful meeting, which necessitated in governors having further meeting tomorrow (today).

“We will reconvene tomorrow (today) to brief the Economic Management Team and the Vice President and we take it up from there.

Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, said the meeting was for the government side to look at the bottleneck on the minimum wage with the organised labour.

He said: “The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you. We are willing to pay any amount but the issue is the capacity to pay.”

He said the meeting discussed the proposal made by organised labour and that proposed by the Federal Government, adding that “the governors still haven’t come out with any figure.”

“So by tomorrow (today), we are going to discuss with our governors on the bill by the Minister of Labour and Employment to the NGF Secretariat.

‘’We will digest it and come up with our own positions as governors because we are critical stakeholders on this issue.”

It was, however, gathered that the governors were not comfortable with the N24,000 proposal by the Federal Government and would likely come up with their own figure after meeting today.

A source privy to the meeting said that the governors were furious over the N24,000 proposal when some governors were unable to pay the current N18,000.

At the EMT meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF; Ministers of Labour and Employment, Finance and Budget and National Planning, Boss Mustapha, Senator Chris Ngige, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and Udoma Udo Udoma respectively.

Others include Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Director General, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule, and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The governors at the meeting were the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, and governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari;Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Rauf Aregbesola, Osun State; and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Ngige had maintained that in fixing the minimum wage, the paramount thing was the ability to pay and that government cannot force employers to pay what they cannot afford.

But the organised labour accused the government of playing games with the minimum wage and threatened to embark on nationwide strike November 6.