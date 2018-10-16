Militiamen kill 5 in Numa-Jalingo Road

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—NO fewer than five traders travelling to the Iware International Cattle Market in Taraba State were confirmed killed along the dreaded Numan-Jalingo Federal Highway by suspected militias, even as seven others are still not accounted for.

Sources revealed that the traders, who were mostly cattle merchants, were travelling in a trailer to the market.

Their trailer was reportedly blocked at Bali village on Numan- Jalingo Highway by the militia.

According to sources, as they attacked the occupants of the trailer, the driver took refuge in Pasham village.

Five were slaughtered, four wounded, many escaped into the bushes, while three of the victims were hospitalised at the Numan General Hospital.

Spokesman of Adamawa State Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar, said in Yola, yesterday, that preliminary investigation has revealed that the attack was carried out by some Bali and Bachama militias.