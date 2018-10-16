Mercy Corps partner Alimosho LGA on girl child empowerment

By Gabriel Olawale

Stakeholders have called for the prioritization of girl-child empowerment as part of strategies to overcome the high level of poverty in Nigeria.

Making this call at the 2018 International Day of Girl Child, organised by Alimosho Local Government Area and Mercy Corps, Chairman of Alimosho LGA, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon noted that the girl-child rejection syndrome which are still prevalent in some part of the country has showed the extent of injustice against feminism.

“Promoting the concept that force the girl-child into early marriage without the opportunity of getting quality education is the worst injustice society can do to human race.

He explained that some people still hold tenaciously to superstition that women’s sexuality is better controlled by violating their human rights through female genital mutilation. “Despite concerted global outcry against this evil that has a far-reaching health implication for the victims, some communities in Nigeria are yet to jettison the murderous idea.

Sulaimon called for policies and resources that create the right developmental environments.

“With the support of Mercy Corps and other partners, we have been creating the right environment for women and girls for them to overcome the societal limitations and opportunity of making informed choices.

State Team Lead, ENGINE II, Mercy Corps, Adeyinka Onabolu said that they are looking after over 1,000 marginalised girls across 18 communities in Alimosho local government.

“The first phase of our project which began in 2014 was to build their financial literacy by equipping them with life skills to make better choices. Currently we are equipping them with skill to have a better life.