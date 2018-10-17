Mercenaries have hijacked APGA, says Bianca Ojukwu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—FOLLOWING the outcome of the senatorial primaries of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for Anambra South, the loser, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, who is the widow of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has said that mercenaries have hijacked the party.

In a statement in Awka, she said though the situation in the party was worrisome, aggrieved members should not quit the party.

In her first reaction since the primaries, Ojukwu, who lost the ticket to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, described the exercise that took place at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area as horrible and capable of destroying the party, but reminded members of the party that quitting was not the solution to the problem.

She said: “As a member of this party’s board of trustees, I am deeply concerned that mercenaries appear to have hijacked the operations of our party machinery. APGA is today facing an existential threat and the overall image of our party is in tatters. This will certainly have serious repercussions going into the main elections.

‘We fought hard, but were stopped by forces within this party that were not comfortable with the prospects of my emergence. But God will vindicate the just.

“Our harrowing experiences through this process have exposed to all and sundry, the fault lines of this party and the basic truth that APGA cannot endure unless we do something dramatically different.”