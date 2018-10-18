Mercedes Benz recharges with two new workhorses

DETERMINED to maintain the lead in the nation’s premium heavy duty truck segment, Mercedes Benz, represented in Nigeria by Weststar Associates Nigeria Limited, has introduced two new heavy duty trucks into the market. The Mercedes Benz Arocs and Actros tractor head. The all new Actros is a 4×2/6×4 tractor head and the most reliable and efficient truck ever built by Mercdes Benz with a reasonable price. It has consistently won the Heavy Duty Truck of The Year Award in Nigeria, while the Arocs range is the construction firm’s delight as it combines power, robustness and efficiency in a unique way. Mercedes says the “Arocs can deliver everything that working life demands of it and even more.”

The Arocs range can be adapted to several applications including tipper, concrete mixer, water tanker, fire fighter , mobile workshop, refuse compactor, box body, fuel tanker and aircraft refueler. The introduction of the new Mercedes trucks at a colourful event recently in their Lekki head office, Lagos, attracted dealers, representatives of Daimler AG, auto buffs and motoring journalists creating a platform for stakeholders to have a feel of the new vehicles. Speaking at the official unveiling of the trucks, Managing Director of Weststar Associates Ltd, Mirko Plath said Mercedes Benz brand has been successful over the years and has earned its respect and recognition in the Nigerian market over time especially in the heavy duty truck segment.

Plath who was represented at the occasion by the company’s Chief Finance Officer, Mrs. Mary Ojulari, pointed out that Mercedes understands Nigerian environment and the extreme weather conditions as well as the infrastructural deficits and added that the auto giant has continuously improved on its design of heavy duty trucks, giving them the ability to handle our rough roads and still maintain beautiful resale value even after using the vehicles for a long period of time.She said Weststar’s presence over the past 11 years has bridged the gap between the Nigerian market and Daimler, in the production and delivery of vehicles, which are custom-made for the Nigerian environment.

“We are committed to delivering nothing but the best in vehicles and aftersales service to the Nigerian market and the rest of the Western African region. Therefore, it pleases us to welcome these remarkable new trucks from Mercedes Benz, because we know that each new dimension is an improvement on the existing models. I can assure you that the Research and Development team left nothing to chance in creating the new Mercedes Benz Actros and Arocs. The experts extensively tested every detail, because vehicles in this market segment must be extremely reliable to sustain the top position in the industry”, Plath added. In his remark, Thorsten Bauerheim, representative of Daimler AG, manufacturers of Mercedes Benz models said the trucks are a new dimension of heavy duty trucks in Nigeria.