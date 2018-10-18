Meet Nokia’s new Smartphone with finger print scanner

By Blessing Okereke

Mobile phone manufacturer, Nokia has produced a new phone which it says is stylishly different from the ones it has produced before named Nokia 10.

The Nokia 10 has some specific features which makes the phone more interesting. Its enticing features a 6.0 (15.24cm) display with a screen resolution of 2160×3840 pixels. It runs an Android version of 7.1(Nougat) Operating System.

The battery of the new Nokia 10 is 4000mAh and the device is powered by Octa core (2.45 GHZ, Quad core, Kryo 280 +1.9GHZ) the processor is paired with 6 GB of RAM.

It has a rear camera together with 9 16 MP Camera. They also have other sensors which include Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, and Gyroscope.

Interestingly, it also does graphical performance that can make games run smoothly with its Adreno 540GPU. Also the on board storage is at 128 GB with the option of expanding the to 256 GB.