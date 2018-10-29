Market set for bullish bond trading, lower cost of funds

By Babajide Komolafe

THE interbank money market will, this week, receive liquidity boost of over N1 trillion fuelling expectations of lower cost of funds and higher bond prices.

Last week, the interbank money market closed with negative liquidity level following the outflow of N574.08 billion comprising N300 billion for foreign exchange purchase, N186 billion for purchase of secondary market (Open Market Operations, OMO) treasury bills (TBs) and N88.08 billion for purchase of FGN bonds sold by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The impact of the outflow was however mitigated by inflow of N372 billion from matured TBs leading to moderation in interbank interest rate at the close of business on Friday. As a result, average short term interbank interest rate dropped by 224 basis points (bpts).

Data from FMDQ showed that interest rate on Collateralised (Open Buy Back, OBB) lending dropped by 234 bpts to 10.33 percent last week from 12.67 percent the previous week.

Similarly, interest rate on Overnight lending dropped by 213 bpts to 11.42 percent last week from 13.33 percent the previous week.

The impact of the low liquidity level in the money market, coupled with the FGN Bond auction by the DMO, prompted a decline in demand for bonds in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market. Hence prices of bonds traded during the week fell while their yields rose.

Consequently, the 20-year, 10% FGN JULY 2030 debt, lost 19 kobo while its yield rose to 15.23 percent from 15.19 percent; the 10-year, 16.39% FGN JAN 2022 debt, lost 1 kobo while its yield remained stable at 14.71 percent from 14.71 percent ; the 7-year, 16.00% FGN JUN 2019 debt lost 10 kobo while the yield rose to 14.38 percent from 14.28 percent; and the 5-year, 14.50 percent FGN JUL 2021 debt lost 12 kobo while yield rose to 15.22 percent from 15.16 percent.

These trends are however expected to change this week due to N1.1 trillion inflow into the interbank money market courtesy of the N698.71 billion distributed by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government as statutory allocation for September, and inflow of N415.95 billion from maturing treasury bills (TBs).

According to analysts at Lagos based Cowry Asset Management Limited, this huge inflow will prompt cost of funds to moderate in the interbank money market and fuel bullish bonds trading in the OTC market.

“In the new week, as CBN auctions treasury bills worth N145.29 billion, viz: 91-day bills worth N9.54 billion, 182day bills worth N47.71 billion and 364-day bills worth N88.04 billion on November 02. 2018, we expect higher stop rates given inflationary pressure. The outflows will be exceeded by inflows in matured bills worth N415.95 billion and expected impact of FAAC inflows worth N698.71 billion; hence, we expect moderation in interbank rates.

“Against the backdrop of increased financial system liquidity, we expect higher bond prices at the OTC bonds market amid bargain hunting opportunities,” they said.

Naira records mixed performance as reserves drop to $42.34bn

The naira recorded mixed performance in the foreign exchange market last week even as the nation’s external reserves continued its downward slide to $42.343 billion.

While the naira appreciated by 18 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, it however depreciated by 50 kobo in the parallel market.

According to www.naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate rose to N360.5 per dollar last week from N360 per dollar the previous week. But the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window dropped marginally to N363.84 per dollar last week from N364.02 per dollar the previous week. Meanwhile the CBN sustained its weekly injection of $210 million into the interbank foreign exchange market last week. Data supplied by the CBN showed that the nation’s external reserves fell by $438 million to $42.343 billion on Thursday last week from $42.781 billion on Thursday the previous week. Financial Vanguard analysis revealed that the reserves have so far fallen by $1.96 billion in October as at Thursday last week and by $5.465 billion since July 5th when it peaked at $47.798 billion.