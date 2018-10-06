Breaking News
Man Utd vs Newcastle: Sanchez grabs late winner to give Mourinho a breather

On 7:36 pm In Sports by Emmanuel Okogba

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saw his side score three goals, including a late winner, as they beat lowly Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United’s Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (R) celebrates with Manchester United’s Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini after scoring the team’s third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Amid newspaper speculation he could be sacked this weekend, Mourinho’s side fell 2-0 behind as early as the 10th minute after goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto fired the visitors — who haven’t won in the league this season — into a shock lead.

But Juan Mata pulled a goal back in the 70th minute with a fine free-kick, Anthony Martial equalised six minutes later and Alexis Sanchez scored in the 90th minute to end United’s run of four games without a win.

