Man, property worth millions of naira lost to flood in Anambra

AWKA— A community leader, Mr Christopher Okwuosa has sent a Save Our Soul, SOS, appeal to relevant Anambra State government agencies to come to his community’s aid, even as one life has been reported lost to the ravaging floodwaters.

Okwuosa, who is chairman of ‘Children of Farmers Club’, Umuzu community, Ogbaru Local Government Area, said that residents of the community were trapped as a result of flooding.

While narrating the ugly situation to newsmen in Awka, he lamented the death of an indigene, Mr Luke Anulubu who died during a boat mishap. His boat had capsized with no one in sight to rescue him.

“So far, we have lost one person who died on his way back from his farm. His boat capsized and he drowned in the river.

“Items worth not less than N15million have been destroyed, including fish ponds, cages, agricultural produce belonging to various co-operative groups under FADAMA with 50 hectares of land in the community,” he added.

The community leader mentioned some cooperative groups whose agricultural produce were affected to include, Ikedi, Onyedikachi, Chioma, Ofuobi and Okwundu.

According to him, they could not access the nearest Holding Centre, located at Ochuche Community, which is about 10 kilometres away.

“It is regrettable that there have not been any intervention measures to rescue those trapped by the floodwaters.”