Man in court over alleged negligence, breach of trust

Mararaba (Nasarawa State) – A 43-year-old man, Haruna Garuba, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for alleged negligence and breach of trust.

The defendant, who resides at New Orange Market, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is facing a two-count charge bordering on negligence and criminal breach of trust.

The prosecutor, Hamen Donald, said that the complainant one Victoria Clement of Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Aug. 11.

Donald said that the complainant alleged that the defendant breached the agreement they reached.

“Sometime in July, the complainant rented a damaged shop from the defendant, with agreement that the defendant will repair it.

“The defendant failed to repair the shop and as a result of rainfall, the complainant’s properties were destroyed,” Donald said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 311 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted him bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 6, for hearing. (NAN)