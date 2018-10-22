Man, 28, docked over alleged theft of car engine, gear

Ado-Ekiti – The police on Monday docked a 28-year-old man, Aina Gabriel in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of a Sienna car engine and gear.



Gabriel, whose address was not given, is facing one-count charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant and others currently at large, committed the offence on Aug. 16 at about 2.30 a.m. at Ajilosun area in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant stole the car engine and gear, valued at N500,000 belonging to the complainant, Alabi Oluwafemi.

Okunade added that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until Nov. 30 for mention. (NAN)