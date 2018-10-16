‘Madman’ arrested by Ondo NSCDC destroys his phone after getting N1.5m credit alert

We’ll fix the phone—Commandant

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—There was drama at the Ondo State chapter of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, headquarters, when a suspected kidnapper identified as Dele, who feigned insanity, reportedly snatched his phone from an operative, when a credit alert of N1.5 million was received, and destroyed it.

Parading the suspect alongside seven others, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Pedro Awili, said: “The arrest was made possible through the corps’ surveillance team while on duty within the Akure metropolis.

“Our team, on October 15, arrested one Dele, who is pretending to be a madman, at Isikan area of Akure with a mobile phone.

“Few minutes after our men arrested him and seized the phone, he got an alert of N1.5 million payment into his account.

“Immediately the alert entered, he forcefully collected the mobile phone and smashed it on the ground. We are going to repair the mobile phone to know and ascertain the person that sent the money to him and the persons he is working for.”

Awili said investigation on the matter would continue until his mission and collaborators are fished out.

He advised the people of the state to be security conscious and to always report any suspicious persons to security personnel, adding “people should watch their environment and watch the kind of people they see, especially madmen, to know if truly such persons are insane.”