Lopetegui still hopeful of Real revival

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said his future with the club rest in the hands of the Real hierarchy, after Los Blancos lost 5-1 to Barcelona in yesterday’s El Clasico.

Real Madrid had not won in four La Liga games ahead of the match against their bitter rivals, scoring only one goal in that time.

“Regarding my future, I’m not the one who makes these decisions,” Lopetegui said.

“I’ve made it clear what my feelings are, and my belief in this team. But after that, the decisions aren’t my responsibility.

“I’m sad, and so are my players. I’m the manager, I have to stay strong because we’re still in October.