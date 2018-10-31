LG chairman warns residence on indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government area, Lagos state, Mr Wasiu Adeshina on Wednesday warned residents of Ikorodu against dumping of waste on streets.

Adeshina gave the warning during a mop up organised by the local government council.

He said the exercise was aimed at sensitising residents on environmental hazards and health implications of indiscriminately dumping of waste.

“We are out for the mop up; we discovered that streets in most communities in the area are dirty.

“People are dumping refuse indiscriminately and as a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms.

“We have decided that once in a week, we will come out to clean the streets for Ikorodu to be clean,” he said.

He said the council had meetings with Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators on the need to resume work to make the streets clean.

“I met with the operators and they agreed to resume work on Thursday.

The chairman advised residents to package their waste in a bag for the operators to dispose.

The Lagos State House of Assembly recently called on the 20 local government areas in the state to meet with the operators to enable them resume work. (NAN)