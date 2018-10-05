Let us unite to change this govt, Kaduna PDP chairman tells aspirants

By Ben Agande,

Kaduna – The Kaduna state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Minister, Hassan Hyet has called on the presidential aspirants of the party to come together, no matter the outcome of the convention to change the APC led government.

Speaking in Kaduna on Thursday when he had in audience, governor of Sokoto state and presidential aspirant, Aminu Tambuwal in Kaduna, Hyet said the fact that all the presidential aspirants of the party were from the north was an added advantage.

Hyet also added that the party did not mind having 100 Presidential Aspirants

from North because according to him at the end of the day, it is one united family irrespective of who wins the presidential ticket.

He called on all the Aspirants to exhibit political torelance irrespective of whoever emerges candidate of the party.

Hyet cited the recent concluded Kaduna State governorship primary election, saying that out of the 10 Aspirants that went into the contest, “None of them wrote petition before and after the election, which is a sign of brotherhood in politics.

“I therefore urge you to do same at the coming primary election in PortHarcourt, let justice, fairness prevail for the sake of our country and party. Let us unite to remove this government that is taking us back” he said.

In his response, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said for the respect he has for the former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, who is also a presidential Aspirant of the PDP, he (Tambuwal) will not campaign in Kaduna.

Tambuwal said he was in Kaduna just to thank the people for keeping the flag of the party flying over the years.

He said, “Since the former governor of Kaduna State is also a presidential Aspirant of our great party, and he is from Kaduna State, I will leave the State for him, so I am not here to campaign.

“We are in Kaduna, the headquarters of northern Nigeria to fecilitate with you, and I must commend you for keeping the flag of our party flying all these years” he said