Leave Oshiomhole alone, APC youths tell Ondo gov

AKURE—YOUTHS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, under the aegis of the Ondo APC Youths Mandate, have urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to concentrate on how to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, saying that his condemnation of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was and unacceptable.

Speaking to journalists, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Segun Omojola asserted that Gov Akeredolu has no justification to call for the removal of the National Chairman of the APC when he has failed as governor of Ondo State in the provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

According to him, “Akeredolu is one of those who frowns at change and want the system to be static. On what moral grounds does he have to criticize Oshiomhole who after developing Edo State for eight years is doing his best to reposition the party which was almost ran aground the former chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“If Akeredolu and his cohorts don’t believe in Oshiomhole, majority of our APC members believe that the former governor is going to lead us to victory come 2019. And we advise him to concentrate in providing the needed infrastructural development in Ondo State and not use Oshiomhole as a diversionary tactic to cover his failure.

“As youths of the APC, we will resist any attempt to frustrate Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC. All those fighting Oshiomhole are against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and we will not allow them to get away with their rubbish,” he stated.