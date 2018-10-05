Lead City University graduate seeks N12m for kidney transplant

Lagos – A 30-year-old Lead City University graduate, who is currently on weekly dialysis, is in dire need of N12 million to urgently carry out a kidney transplant to save her life.

Joy Umunnakwe, whose parents had spent all they had on her dialysis, on Friday appealed to kind hearted Nigerians, corporate bodies and governments to help raise the money for the surgery.



Umunnakwe, a Bsc holder in Business Administration, was diagnosed of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in early 2017.

She has been desperately clinging on to life on a N80,000 weekly dialysis which had drained her family financially since the kidney failure.

Doctors at Clinix Healthcare, Ilupeju, Lagos, have recommended her for a kidney transplant as the best form of renal replacement therapy at an estimated cost of N12 million.

Miss Elizabeth Moeteke, a friend to Umunnakwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the family was running out of funds and could longer afford her weekly dialysis.

Moeteke said that Umunnakwe was dialysis dependent and required renal and kidney transplant to survive and improve her quality of life.

“She requires weekly dialysis to stay alive. Whenever her dialysis is delayed, she comes down with life-threatening breathlessness which is worse on lying flat, preventing her from sleeping at night.

“The family is now left with no other option than to appeal for funds from well-meaning Nigerians and humanitarian groups to save Umunnakwe’s life,’’ Moeteke said.

In her own account, Umunnakwe said she became sick two years ago when she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

In a passionate plea, she urged kind-hearted and public-spirited Nigerians, governments and corporate bodies to come to her aid.

“I graduated from Lead City University and still seeking for employment. I had to stop menial job I do because of the illness and since I have been placed on dialysis,” she said.

Lamenting her plight, Umunnakwe was regretful that her parents have expended all they had on her dialysis and were unable to raise the required sum of N12 million for the surgery.

“We now depend on good spirited Nigerians and governments for the dialysis and surgery which costs lots of money.

“I live in fear for my life everyday because I don’t want to die. I plead with the Federal, State governments and all kind-spirited people to come to my aid and please save my life.

“I know this is a big request but if you can help me, please do. I will be extremely grateful as you respond to my plea for help,” Umunnakwe said.

Those willing to help should contact Elizabeth Moeteke on 08023170650 or kindly send donations to Joy Umunnakwe, Zenith Bank Account Number: 2002605232 . (NAN)