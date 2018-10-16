Lawyers caution FG against travel ban

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse the travel ban on some high profile politically exposed persons.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, the Chairman of the group and former President of Students Union of the University of Benin, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, described the travel ban as a travesty of justice, and a violation of the separation of powers as contained in Nigeria’s constitution.

His words: “While it is doubtful whether security agents and even the courts can validly restrain a perceived fugitive offender or politically exposed person, the presumption of innocence and fair hearing as enshrined in our constitution does not give the President liberty to abridge that right.

Thus President Buhari should immediately recall that list and thread the path of justice, individual liberty and the rule of law.

“We also commend former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the choice of Peter Obi as his running mate. Obi remains a true hero of democracy, financial prudence and a pride of the Igbo nation. He is vibrant and patriotic.’’