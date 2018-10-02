Law student killed as suspected herdsmen invade UNIJOS hostel

…Buhari condemns killing, says peace has no alternative

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

JOS—An attempt by suspected herdsmen to break into a major hostel at the University of Jos has left at least one student dead.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, condemned the recent violence in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that led to the imposition of a curfew.

The deceased, Shedrach Kums, a 300-level law student, was among the scores of students trying to beat back the attackers at the gate of Village Hostel when he was fatally shot.

The university’s student’s union president, Fwangshak Pantu, who disclosed this, yesterday, said three others, a student and two villagers, were critically injured and were receiving treatment at the hospital.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, denied knowledge of the attack, yesterday.

He said: “It was around 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday that some herdsmen tried to invade the Village Hostel, where male, female and some physically challenged students live. The students quickly mobilised towards the gates to prevent them from coming in.

Pantu said he immediately alerted the school authorities, who said they would call the police and other security agencies to prevent killing.

He said: “But two hours after I called, the police or any other security agencies did not arrived at the scene, but the students managed to respond and push the herdsmen back.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent violence in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that led to the imposition of a curfew in the state capital.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, last night, appealed to communities to embrace peace, saying peace has no alternative.

Reacting to the latest killing in the state, President Buhari said: “I am deeply worried about the seeming indifference to the sanctity of life by criminals whose hearts are hardened by evil.”

The President recalled that through the last three and a half years of the present administration in the state, the government had worked very hard with various communities and clearly demonstrated that a lasting peace could be achieved.

He said: “I know it is not an easy thing. It is a very difficult thing. But the resultant peace achieved by the people of Plateau State should not be squandered.

‘’Every citizen deserves stability and development. Peace has no alternative. It is my appeal to all the communities in the state capital, and the entire state as a whole to embrace peace.”