Late Ex-NSE DG, Hayford Alile was Nigeria’s great asset – Children

LAGOS — Apostle Hayford Ikponmwosa Alile, OFR, B.A., MBA (Hon), D.Sc, one of the nation’s greatest assets is dead. He died in his home on October 1, 2018. He was 80 years old.

Apostle Alile was an avid philanthropist, the former Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and Spiritual Leader of St. Joseph Chosen Church of God. He was a leading investment analyst who in the last four decades made valuable contributions to national economic growth and public policy formulation.

“Daddy just had a way about him. He gave 100% to everything he did. You would wonder how a man could excel in career, philanthropy, and spirituality and still be the most amazing father and amazing Husband. My siblings and I are very very sad but we are joyous because we know he lived an exemplary life for us to model,” said Osayi Alile, his 3 rd child, CEO Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT).

“His work transcended many fields, but most notably as an investment analyst, an economic and financial consultant. The world has been changed by his tireless work to change the financial landscape of Nigeria; a claim that not many can make. A multitude of family friends worldwide are left behind but his spirit of excellence continues through us all.”

“My Dad was an exemplary leader,” His only son Ikponmwosa Alile explained.

“He was shameless about his deep love for God and carried his values in everything he did and led many people to a deeper spiritual understanding. Growing up, he was more than a career man; he was always a man of the people. St. Joseph Church, where he acted as a Spiritual leader, was very much a part of his every day.”

Osaruese, his 7th daughter says, “My earliest memories of my Daddy were of all the exotic countries he would visit for work and church. His experiences shaped my outlook to live; He inspired my sense of adventure and individuality.

His vaccum can never be filled Apostle Alile was the Council Member at The Nigerian Stock Exchange. He served as Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange 1979- 1999. He served as Investment Adviser and Broker at Investors Diversified Services Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, from 1972 to 1973.

He served as Chairman and Director on numerous boards, such as Central Securities Clearing Services, UTC Nigeria Plc, Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Director of Industrial And General Insurance Company Limited and Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company. He served as Director of The Central Bank of Nigeria from 1999 to 2005.

From 1969 to 1972, he served as Assistant Director of Rutgers University Entrepreneurial Development Center, New Jersey and Rutgers Minority Investment Co Inc. He was for 12 years a Trustee and Treasurer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee. He was also President of the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria.

He was a recipient of the Nigeria National Honours awards of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM).

Apostle considered himself a citizen of the world and enjoyed travelling. Apostle Alile is survived by his wife, Pat, their eight children, 9 grandchildren and 3 siblings.