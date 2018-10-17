LASG resumes work on Okokomaiko-Badagry road

By Esther Onyegbula & Onyedi Ofulue

Lagos State Government, yesterday, assured commuters on the Lagos-Badagry Road that effort to rehabilitate the bad portions of the road has resumed, following the cessation of the rains.

Addressing the need to overhaul the road, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said: “So far, the Public Works Corporation has carried out palliative works at Iyana Era, Ijanikin, Oko-afo, Magbon, Ibereko, Araromi, Iyana Isashi and Agbara.”

Emphasising the importance of the route to trade in the West African sub-region, the government said the plan to expand the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to a 10-lane highway, which began with the construction of the section from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko, topped discussions between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Chinese investors on President Buhari’s recent trip to China.

He said in July, Ambode responded to the complaints of residents over challenge posed to motorists by directing that the completed segment of the road with the BRT corridor from Eric Moore to Trade Fair, be opened up to ease traffic.

In the Badagry division, the Commissioner added, government has completed the construction of Aradagun-Iworo-Ajido Road and Ajara-Agelaso-Poka/Erekiti, with a bridge.

He said Lagos government is also building the Aradagun-Imeke-Ajido-Epeme Road, Samuel-Ekundayo/Toga and will soon embark on the construction of Abule-Ado Road.

Community leader laments

Meanwhile, worried by the deplorable state of the Iyana-Iba/Badagry Expressway and its attendant effect on residents and commuters, a community leader in Ijanikin area of Ojo Local Government Area, Alhaji Haruna Igboro, lampooned the Federal and Lagos State governments over the deplorable state of the Iyana-Iba axis of Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, Alhaji Haruna said: “We are appealing to the Federal and state governments to give road to Badagry.

“Even local government chairmen in this area are not accessible. Our leaders in the past were more accessible than the crop of new breed politicians, who are self-serving.”

Residents plan mass action

Similarly, residents on the Mile 2-Badagry route have planned a mass action to protest the deplorable state of the road.

In a Whatsapp chat that went viral on the social media, the residents stated that: “There shall be mass action and mobilisation of Nigerian citizens on October 30 and 31 along Badagry Roundabout to Mile 2.

“Youths, market women, Community Development Associations, CDAs, students, civil servants, drivers and all other road users are to come out en masse at Badagry Rounda-bout, Aradagun Junction, Mowo Junction, Oko-Afo Junction, Magbon Junction, Agbara Junction, ACOED Roundabout, Iyana-Era, Iyana-Ishashi, Okokomaiko, LASU Junction, Iyana-Iba, Volkswagen, Agric Bus Stop, ASPAMDA, Abule-Ado, Alakija, Agboju and Mile 2.”