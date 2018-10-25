LASG partners pharmacists to monitor drugs containing human parts

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government says it is partnering with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, to prevent the sales of Chinese Drugs allegedly containing human parts in the Nigerian markets.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on the sidelines of the Association of General Private Nursing Practitioners, AGPNP, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Idris told NAN that the state government was seriously keeping an eye on areas it felt would be at risk of these drugs.

NAFDAC had since assured Nigerians of safety, warning people to beware of the poisonous drugs.

Idris said: “Every importation is actually at the purview of the Federal Government, NAFDAC, SON, among others.

“But, Lagos State is trying its best to collaborate with the Pharmacists Council to regulate and monitor so that these drugs don’t get into our local markets.

“Our drug quality laboratory control is also working to check any drug that is brought in which efficacy is not known before distribution into the health facilities.

“We also have our task force established by the Lagos State Government working tirelessly to ensure that people are safe.

“We have not also failed in sensitising and enlightening people about the inherent dangers in taking these drugs.”