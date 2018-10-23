LASG declare DJ Cuppy artiste of the year

At the maiden edition of Lagos Youth Merit Awards, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development awarded celebrity Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola, as Asrtiste of the Year.

Basking in the excitement of the recognition given to her by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the pretty Disc Jockey turned singer took to her Instagram page to share exciting news to her friends and fan base.

“Another award, thank you Jesus. What a year it has been for me”. As a 25-year-old Nigerian, the youth are always my priority! Thank you to Lagos state for this tremendous honour”, she wrote.

The award is one big win out of many award nominations in 2018 for DJ Cuppy who recently celebrated after her latest song, ‘Werk’ featuring Skuki, hit over 1million online downloads.