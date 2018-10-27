Lara George, Glowreeyan Braimah, others to headline Just Worship —-Krisitilere

…urges women not to panic

By Ebun Sessou

Gospel songstress Lara George among others has been billed to headline the 2018 Just Worship organised by the Shepherdhill Baptist Church.

Other artistes include Gloreyan Buraimoh, Gloria Noren Rev. Bukki Oyewale, Evangelist Dupe Olulana, Pastor Phil and Lola Adika, (Praise and Joy), Omotola Sax, Funmi Sax, Bro Michael Fashina (ERUJEJE), Steve Crown, Sammie Okposo, Olumide Sobowale,, Frank Edward, Nathaniel Bassey, Wale Ayeni,, Samdeejay, Oluwabunmi Akinola, The Levites, Faith Halliday, The Indian Christian Congregation, Pastor Gbenga Akande, among others would take participants through the all session of worship.

Speaking on the forthcoming programme, themed, “Just Worship 2018”, JW7, billed for November Friday 23, the Lead Worshiper, Rev Kristilere said it is a gathering of true worshipers all over the world who come together and praise God.

Kristilere who expressed hope of a new dawn for Nigeria said, he sees a new country full of righteousness and fruitfulness. I see Nigerians becoming all that God destined them to be. I see corruption becoming history and bloodletting confined to the dustbins of history. I see godly leaders full of integrity and goodwill at all levels in the country. I see the problems of today becoming the testimonies of tomorrow in Nigeria. I see God taking His place across the nation. I see God taken over our election next year.

“I see hope. I see development. I see poverty giving way to prosperity. I see greatness and fruitfulness. I see a Nigeria of our dream emerging. I see us activating the hands of God in this nation. I see a nation that will become the envy of the international community. How can we get there? Through pure worship. Let’s us all come together to birth a new Nigeria”, he urged.

His words: “As Nigerians, we know our country is going through hard times. We have cried. We have criticised. We have postulated and pontificated. We have blamed everybody possible for being the problems with Nigeria. We have fasted and prayed. We have held convocations to plead with God to transform our country full of potentials and resources.

“There comes a time in a person or nation’s life when everything seems to be at a standstill. A time when the whole world seems arrayed against one. A time when nothing else works. The Israelites found themselves in such situations at different times. God’s antidote was always something strange and seemingly senseless.

“Faced with the fortified walls of Jericho, God told His people to dance and sing around the city. It was the craziest thing to do at that time.

While calling on Nigerians to see the programme as a time to seek God’s face through worship, he said, although, there is pain on the land, yet this is the time to change gear. Someone says it is pure insanity to continue doing the same thing and expect different results. “Since everything else seems not to be working, it is time to give worship a try. We surely need a new attitude to attain our very much desired new altitude.

It’s time to forget about our national woes, personal challenges and collective drawbacks to worship God. It’s time to stop nagging and start worshiping. It’s time for spiritual soaking through Just Worship. It’s time for pure soaking in the Holy Spirit through pure worship.

“It’s time to stop whining and start Winning through pure worship. It’s time to step aside and invoke God to take His place. It’s time to get lost in God’s presence to be rescued. It’s time to enter His presence with praises and thanks and experience the victory.

He further said, that no fewer than 10,000 worshipers including women from different churches and organisations will converge in the forthcoming programme.

“I must state that this is not a concert or musical show. It is not a prayer assembly or religious convocation. It is a serious spiritual exercise. We shall invade the Heavens with worship. We shall rend the Heavens with praises. We shall invoke God through worship. We shall activate His presence through pure worship”, he said.