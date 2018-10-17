Landslide sacks families, threaten historical sites in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

No fewer than 60 houses and historical sites have been affected by landslide at Anderson, along Marina Street, in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

Also on the verge of being destroyed are the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, Edgerley Memorial Primary School, Primary Health Centre, and Europeans’ Cemetery among others.

Speaking with Vanguard, the village head of Esuk Effiom, Anderson Akoi, Dr. Effiom Henshaw, explained that the area started experiencing erosion over 30 years ago.

He said: “But for the intervention of the Federal Government in some places that helped to mitigate the impact of the landslide, the movement of the earth would have been devastating. Today, the gully site is expanding at a very fast rate.”