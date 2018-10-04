Lagos PDP Gov Primary: Agbaje, Doherty sure of victory

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS – THE only two contenders for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos, Messrs Jimi Agbaje and Deji Doherty, Thursday, expressed optimism of emerging the party’s flagbearer for the 2019 elections.



Both aspirants argued that they have the experience required to defeat All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the poll.

Agbaje and Doherty said this during the party’s governorship primary held at Yard 158 in Oregun, Ikeja.

Speaking on the party’s chances at the 2019 poll, Agbaje agreed that the crisis in APC was going to beneficial to PDP.

He said: “The process so far is good. We have a much larger delegate population. Though, managing a crowd of over 2500 is not easy, I believe our country can do a lot better than we are doing right now and I believe that Lagos State can even be better than it is. A lot of people look at Lagos like it is the best thing in the world, we can be the best in Nigeria but there is still a lot of room for improvement.

“I believe that we can make more giants strides. When you tell the younger ones not to give up, you must practice what you preach. It is not about giving up, it is about service and when we talk about service you give in your best. I believe I will win and I will not be running this race if I don’t believe that but I must also say that I am ready to accept the result of the election.”

In his remarks, Doherty promised to work with Agbaje even if he lost the primary.

He said: “I remember that when I lost 2015, I worked with him.

“PDP is a party of the people, we prefer our delegate system rather that Option A4 of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Once the process is free and fair, I am one person that will accept the will of the people. I ran 2007, 2011, 2015. I lost in the primaries and worked as the Director General of the campaign organization of the candidate that won, that is my brother, Jimi.”