Lagos Opens International Tennis: India’s Pranjala Yadlapalli emerges women’s champion

Lagos – India’s sensational tennis player, Pranjala Yadlapalli, has won the women’s singles in the ongoing Lagos Opens International Tennis by defeating defending champion, Conny Perrin of Switzerland 6-1, 7-6.

It was Yandlapalli’s second singles women’s champions’ victory in the tournament, having claimed the first round in the first week by defeating same opponent.

Yandlapalli showed more dexterity and dominated the game from the first set with her powerful forehand strokes that gave the Indian the good start in the first set.

She kept the pressure even when Perrin fought back to force a win in the second set, but could not stop Prandlapalli, who was determined to unseat the champion.

Prandlapalli told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was happy about the victory, and had to be strong to pull the victory.

She said “it was a very good game, I give a lot of credit to Perrin for putting up a good performance but I am happy my efforts was well rewarded at the end.

“I really thank the organisers for the opportunity to play in Nigeria and I look forward to the next year edition where I hope to come and defend my title.”

Perrin, who was the women’s singles champions in 2015, 2016 and 2017 editions, said she was sad about the loss, especially losing in the finals of the two weeks tournament.

She added that “it is a sad loss for me. I tried to fight back in the second set but her groundstrokes were just too tough for me to cope and she kept doing everything to win.

“I have to go back to do more training so as to be ready for another tournament,” Perrin said.

In another match decided at the Lagos Opens, the duo of Julia Terziyska of Bulgaria and Rosallie Van Der Hoek of Holland crush Merel Hoedt and Nao Liauw of Holland in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — to emerge the women’s doubles champions.

No fewer than 10 women from 25 countries participated in the competition that served off on Oct. 1. (NAN)