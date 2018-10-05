Lagos govt, doctors partner on primary health care

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—Lagos State government has assured the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, of its resolve to partner with the association in providing adequate and quality health care for Lagosians.

This assurance was given by the state Governor Akinwumi Ambode, when he declared open, the 2018 AGM/ Annual Scientific Conference of the association.

The theme of the two day conference was General Medical Practice: A Veritable Tool for Primary Health Care Service Delivery.

Ambode who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, said the theme of the conference is apt at the period his government is prioritizing health care delivery because of the population size of the state.

He said the state has invested so much in the health sector, especially primary health care, with the upgrading of these centers through the provision of state-of-the-art facilities and medical personnel.

His words: “This theme touches on one of the areas we have focused on in the past years, based on our conviction that primary healthcare is the foundation upon which an inclusive healthcare system is built.”

Delivering a paper on the theme of the conference, Prof. Akin Osibogun, pointed out that one of the worst obstacles to achieving effective primary health care system is government’s inability to deploy funds to the sector.