Lagos CP frowns at gang wars, cult activities sponsored by politicians

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—THE Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgar, yesterday, vowed not to condone gang wars and cult related activities sponsored by politicians in the state.

He said this at a Town Hall Security Summit themed: ‘Towards a violent free 2018 elections’, held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Edgar said: “The Command cannot allow cult groups to hold sway, hoping they will receive patronage from politicians. Lagos is a cosmopolitan state and an elite environment, so there is no room for thuggery here.”

“I am calling on politicians to abide by the rules. INEC has made it clear that no form of campaign, either for Presidency or National Assembly, is allowed until November 18, 2018 , while that of governorship will commence on December 2, 2018. Political activities will not commence under any guise before the scheduled dates.

“Politicians should not go to public places and give money out. I am also advising that they should not give money out, because most of the troubles and killings that come up are usually because of money sharing.”

It is the fight over that money that usually leads to the loss of life. It doesn’t make any sense if a politician’s good gestures would lead to the loss of lives.”