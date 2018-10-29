Lagos Community decries erratic power supply

By Comfort Asuquo

Residents of Ibezim Obianuju Surulere area of Lagos State, have decried erratic power supply in the area, accusing Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, of overloading the transformer that supplies power to the area with heavy duty machinery by few individuals after alleged inducement.

In a petition to the Managing Director of EKEDC, the residents explained that the illegal installation of the machinery had led to continuous break down of the transformer causing untold hardships to the residents and its environs.

The latest breakdown occurred on September 9, 2018.

According to the petition signed by over 100 residents, “After all our inquiries and investigations, it was established that a resident had imported a heavy industrial machine and installed it at his residence. Whenever he switches it on, the transformer will breakdown after a low voltage for hours. Investigation also revealed that some staff of EKEDC from at Adelabu office of EKEDC, have huge sum of money before installing the aforementioned machine.

“We want the management to investigate this allegation as we are ready to assist in the investigation. We demand the immediate removal of the affected staff involved in this shady transaction that caused the transformer to blow up be removed from our community, the removal of the illegal cable connected to the machine that causes the transformer to blow up, and immediate restoration of power to our community as well.”